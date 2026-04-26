Pakistan lifts days-long 'security lockdown' in capital with no immediate US-Iran talks on sight

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir welcome Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi upon his arrival, in a location given as Islamabad (REUTERS)

Pakistan on Wednesday lifted a days-long "security lockdown" in the capital, Islamabad, the country's foreign minister announced, signaling that there will be no immediate talks between the US and Iran for a permanent solution to Middle East peace.

"All the traffic restrictions around the Red Zone and the Serena Hotel have been lifted today," Ishaq Dar said in a post on US social media company X.

He thanked the residents of Islamabad and the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi for their "patience and cooperation."

"Your support enables us to ensure the safety of our guests and to continue our efforts for peace in the region. We remain committed to these goals," he added.

The twin cities remained under a strict security lockdown for over a week in anticipation of a second round of the US-Iran talks, with public and heavy traffic suspended, and colleges, schools, and hostels closed, in addition to the deployment of thousands of law enforcement personnel.

The development coincided with the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on a second visit in less than 48 hours on Sunday amid ongoing mediation to revive the stalled peace talks.

The first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to produce an agreement to end the war.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

The Red Zone houses important government and private buildings, including the foreign missions, while the Serena Hotel hosted the first round of US-Iran talks earlier this month.