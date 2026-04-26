Top diplomats of Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia discuss efforts for ceasefire with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate talks over the phone on Sunday with his Qatari and Saudi counterparts.

Iran's state television said Araghchi's talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Prince Faisal bin Farhan dwelt on regional developments and diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

During the contacts, Araghchi briefed the two ministers on Iran's diplomatic initiatives to end the war and reduce tension and addressed challenges hindering a permanent ceasefire.

The broadcaster said the three parties emphasized the importance of regional countries playing a constructive role in crisis management and stressed the need to maintain communication to support peace efforts and promote stability.

Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, affirmed Qatar's readiness to contribute to mediation efforts, the television said.

According to the outlet, Araghchi and Prince Faisal exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire.

The contacts came as the top Iranian diplomat returned to Pakistan on Sunday after holding talks in Oman.

Araghchi visited Islamabad on Friday where he discussed with Pakistani officials a possible second round of talks with Washington.

Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to reach an agreement to end their conflict.

The negotiations came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Though efforts for another round of talks are underway, some of the sticking points are said to be the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran's enriched uranium.





















