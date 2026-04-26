Oman calls for diplomacy to ensure lasting freedom of navigation amid Hormuz deadlock

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 20, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Oman's foreign minister called Sunday evening for diplomacy to ensure lasting freedom of navigation amid restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Badr Albusaidi said he held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the Strait of Hormuz, describing the discussions as "good."

"As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long," he wrote on the US social media company X.

"Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation," he added.

Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Saturday from Islamabad for talks with Omani officials amid Pakistani mediation efforts to reach an agreement between Iran and the US to end their conflict.

After his trip to Oman, the Iranian foreign minister returned to Pakistan on Sunday for talks with officials there on a possible second round of negotiations with Washington. He later left Islamabad for Moscow for talks with Russian officials.

Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to reach an agreement to end their conflict.

The negotiations came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Though efforts for another round of talks are underway, some of the sticking points are said to be the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran's enriched uranium.