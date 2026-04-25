PAKISTANS PRESIDENT DEPARTS ON WEEK-LONG VISIT TO CHINA

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday departed on a week-long visit to China.

President Zardari is undertaking the visit from April 25 to May 1 at the invitation of the Chinese government, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He will travel to Changsha, Hunan province, from April 25 to 27, and to Sanya, Hainan province, from April 28 to May 1.

The president will hold meetings with the provincial leadership to discuss bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ministry did not share whether Zardari will also meet senior Chinese leadership in Beijing.