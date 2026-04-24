Erdoğan: Türkiye maintains 'cautious optimism' despite Israeli war efforts

Despite actors like Israel seeking to reignite the flames of war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that they are following the process with "cautious optimism."

Speaking at the Century of Türkiye - Strong Hub for Investment event at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Erdoğan said neither the region nor the world can return to the past, and added that "the repercussions of fractures caused by such a major tremor will become clearer over time."

"By successfully managing one of the biggest security crises of recent years, Türkiye has once again confirmed and cemented its status as an island of stability in its region," Erdoğan added.