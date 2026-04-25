60 former UK ambassadors warn of Israel’s West Bank annexation steps

A group of former British diplomats has called on the UK and its allies to take stronger action against Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, warning that current policies risk enabling annexation and undermining international law.

In a letter published in the Financial Times on Friday, more than 80 former diplomats-including 60 ambassadors, high commissioners and senior officials-said Israel's expansionist activity and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories amounted to "accelerating annexation."

"America is indeed falling out of love with Israel. So is Europe. While the world watches Iran and Lebanon, Israel extends control over the West Bank and Gaza. Its accelerating annexation is unmistakable," the letter said.

They argued that Israel is in breach of both the EU-Israel Association Agreement and the UK-Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement, which require respect for human rights and democratic principles.

"Israel is in breach of both agreements," the letter said, citing expanding occupier placements, discrimination against Palestinians and what it described as "systematic state-supported settler violence."

The signatories called for the EU to suspend its association agreement with Israel, ban trade with settlements, halt arms transfers and restrict Israel's participation in EU programs. They also urged the UK to ban all trade with settlements and review its agreements with Israel.

"Israel's settlements project aims to kill the viability of the Palestinian state-Gaza, East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank-which Britain recognized in September 2025. That aim needs to fail, for the sake of long-term stability and a just peace."

The diplomats warned that continued occupier settlement construction, including planned projects in the E1 area of the West Bank, could further undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state.

"Mere words of condemnation are ignored. While the world is distracted, grave contraventions of international law continue in occupied Palestine. We have drawn the EU letter to foreign secretary Yvette Cooper's attention. Government action is now needed," the letter added.