ARAGHCHI MEETS PAKISTANS PREMEIR AMID HOPES FOR US TALKS

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, amid efforts to revive stalled peace talks between the US and Iran to end their eight-week war.

The meeting, according to a brief statement and video released by the prime minister's office, was also attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to Sharif's office, the regional situation was being discussed in the ongoing meeting.

Earlier, Araghchi held a separate meeting with army chief Munir, who recently traveled to Tehran.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday for what Pakistani officials say could pave the way for the second round of negotiations. He will also travel to Muscat and Moscow.

The first round was held in Islamabad two weeks ago, but failed to reach an agreement to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and engulfed the entire Middle East. Those talks came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House said US special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will also travel to Pakistan on Saturday.

Iran has refused to hold direct talks with the US, and said observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.

Some of the sticking points are said to be the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran's enriched uranium.