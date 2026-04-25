No Iran-US meeting planned in Islamabad: Iranian official

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday that top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Pakistani capital, and no direct engagement with the US is planned.

Esmaeil Baqaei said Araghchi will meet senior Pakistani officials.

The discussions come as Pakistan continues mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.

Baqaei wrote on US social media company X that the talks would take place "in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices" to help end an "American-imposed war of aggression" and restore stability in the region.

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will travel to Pakistan on Saturday to hold talks with Iranian representatives.

"I can confirm special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in direct talks, intermediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible mediators throughout this entire process, with representatives from the Iranian delegation," Leavitt told Fox News.

She said Vice President JD Vance will stay in the US, although he "remains deeply involved in this entire process."

Pakistan is stepping up efforts to revive a second round of talks between Iran and the US. Sources said discussions with Tehran could pave the way for renewed negotiations following the first round of direct talks in Islamabad on April 11-12.

Those talks came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which Trump later extended without a specified timeline. The developments come amid tensions since the outbreak of war on Feb. 28, with efforts focused on reaching a broader agreement to end hostilities.