Hamas delegation, Malaysian officials discuss support for Palestinian cause

A delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas and Malaysian officials discussed ways to support the Palestinian cause, the group said in a Saturday statement.

The talks were part of a visit to boost ties with Malaysia, review developments in the Palestinian cause "in light of the ongoing Zionist aggression," and discuss ways to support Palestinians amid ongoing challenges, the statement said.

It said that the delegation included Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza; Fawzi Barhoum, deputy head of the group's Arab and Islamic relations office; and the group's representative in Malaysia.

The statement said that the discussions included "a series of meetings, foremost among them a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, along with a number of government officials, party representatives, and civil society organizations."

The meetings also addressed "ongoing negotiations to implement the ceasefire agreement, as well as the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of continued violations of the agreement," it added.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, though Israel continues to violate it.

The truce followed a two-year war by Israel on the Palestinian enclave that killed over 72,000 people and wounded more than 172,000 others.