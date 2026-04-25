Iran says most missile capabilities 'unused' in war with US

A Defense Ministry's spokesperson said most of Iran's missile capabilities have been "unused" on the war with the US, Tasnim News reported Saturday.

Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik said Iran's "significant portion of the missile capabilities remains unused," according to the report by the semi-official news agency.

Arguing that Iranian forces maintained the upper hand throughout the conflict, he said, "Our forces maintained complete air superiority over the occupied territories of the Zionist (Israeli) territory, and a portion of our missile capabilities were utilized during the 40-day war."

Regarding naval confrontations, he claimed that hostile warships repeatedly retreated hundreds of kilometers from the Sea of Oman in response to decisive actions by Iranian forces.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel initiated a war against Iran beginning Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.