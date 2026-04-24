Sanchez dismisses report US considered suspending Madrid from NATO

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday dismissed reports that the US had considered suspending Spain from NATO following disagreements over the war with Iran.

A Reuters report cited a US official as saying an internal Pentagon email outlined possible measures against allies that did not support US military operations, including a proposal targeting Spain.

"We don't work with emails, we work with official documents and positions of the US government," Sanchez said.

"Spain's position is clear: full cooperation with allies, but always within the framework of international law," he added.

According to Reuters, the internal communication explored options to "punish" NATO allies seen as failing to provide access, basing and overflight rights during the Iran war.

Spain has refused to allow US military bases on its territory or its airspace to be used for operations against Iran.

Reuters said the proposal to suspend Spain would likely have limited operational impact but significant symbolic consequences. However, the NATO treaty does not contain a formal suspension clause, leaving the mechanism unclear.

The email also suggested Washington is considering revising its diplomatic stance on longstanding European "imperial possessions," such as the Falkland Islands, a UK-controlled territory claimed by Argentina.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies for what he described as insufficient support and has raised the possibility of reducing US commitments to the alliance.