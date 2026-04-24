Iran has yet to decide on participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran has not yet made a final decision on whether to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, according to the country's semi-official ISNA news agency.

The secretary-general of Iran's National Olympic Committee said the final decision will be taken by the government, adding that the national team is continuing its preparations.

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said earlier that the country was fully prepared for the team's participation, with necessary arrangements and facilities in place.

Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington has not taken steps to bar Iranian athletes from entering the country, but noted that some accompanying individuals could face entry restrictions.

President Donald Trump also said the US "would not want to affect the athletes," while raising concerns over broader security considerations.

The remarks came after reports suggested Iran could be replaced in the tournament, a claim later denied by US officials. Italy also rejected any such proposal, emphasizing that World Cup qualification must be based on sporting merit.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on April 16 that Iran is expected to participate, noting that the team has qualified and expressed a desire to compete despite ongoing tensions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the tournament set to begin in June.