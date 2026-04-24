Norway moves to raise social media age limit to 16

Norway plans to introduce a minimum age of 16 for social media use, tightening existing rules and placing responsibility on technology companies to verify users' ages, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Friday.

The proposal is expected to be presented to parliament later this year.

It would bar access to social media platforms until Jan. 1 of the year in which a user turns 16, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

If approved by lawmakers, the measure could take effect as early as next year.

"We have listened to consultation input, including from children and young people who pointed us in that direction," said Children and Families Minister Lene Vagslid.

The government had previously proposed a 15-year limit based on date of birth but opted for a stricter and more uniform system. Authorities argue that allowing all users born in the same year to gain access simultaneously would prevent social divisions within school classes.

Shielding children from algorithms

Store said the move is aimed at shielding children from the influence of powerful algorithms.

"It is a mismatch to pit children's brains at that age against algorithms developed by the world's most skilled technologists," he said.

Under the proposal, social media companies would be required to verify users' ages at login, with enforcement mechanisms linked to the EU-inspired Digital Services Act framework.

Digitalization Minister Karianne Tung said firms that fail to comply could face sanctions and fines.

"We want a law that sets clear requirements for technology companies to behave responsibly," she said.

However, Norway's Data Protection Authority has raised concerns about the plan, warning that leaving age verification to private companies could undermine user privacy.

"We believe, in principle, this cannot be left to technology companies. We do not trust that privacy will be adequately safeguarded," said Tobias Judin, a section head at the authority.

The proposal comes as official figures show widespread social media use among children despite the current 13-year minimum age. According to Norway's media regulator, 51% of children aged 9-10 and 74% of those aged 11-12 were active on social platforms in 2026.

Similar efforts are underway in other countries. Australia recently introduced a 16-year age limit, although authorities there report that many underage users still manage to bypass restrictions. The UK, meanwhile, requires platforms to verify age only where there is a risk to children.



