Moldova approves ending state of energy emergency

Moldova's parliament on Friday approved ending the state of emergency in the energy sector effective on April 25.

According to a statement issued by the parliament, after the emergency is lifted, a 60-day state of alert will be implemented to allow continuous monitoring and rapid intervention to ensure electricity and petroleum supply security in response to evolving risks.

The state of emergency was declared on March 25 for 60 days after the country's main electricity supply line, the Vulcanesti-Isaccea line, was cut due to Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

During the same period, the petroleum products market experienced temporary supply disruptions, particularly affecting diesel, amid tensions in the Middle East.

During the emergency, authorities worked to restore the Vulcanesti-Isaccea line while ensuring power supply to consumers, the statement said.

The government also introduced support measures for economic operators to maintain the functioning of the petroleum market, helping stabilize supply, reduce volatility, and prevent major disruptions.



