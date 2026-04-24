China slaps 7 EU firms with export restrictions over Taiwan-linked arms

China has imposed export restrictions on seven EU-based defense firms, including entities linked to arms supplies to Taiwan, according to an official statement from Beijing.

The entities added to the export control list include Belgium-based firearms manufacturer FN Herstal, as well as aerospace research institutes and satellite intelligence firms.

Beijing said the companies are banned from receiving "dual-use" items -- products with potential military applications -- originating in China, the Commerce Ministry said.

Without naming all the firms, the ministry said the EU entities had participated in arms sales to Taiwan "or colluded with Taiwan," adding that the measures specifically target dual-use goods.

China has repeatedly protested international arms sales to Taiwan, which it considers a "breakaway province," and has previously sanctioned several US firms and their personnel over weapons transfers to the island.

Beijing's move came a day after the European Union adopted its 20th sanctions package against Russia, which also targeted at least one Chinese individual along with 27 mainland- and Hong Kong-based firms over alleged ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.

"Prior to the announcement of the measures, China had already informed the EU of the relevant situation through the bilateral export control dialogue mechanism," the ministry said.



