2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in western Gaza City, medical sources said.

The bodies of the two victims and a number of wounded were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following a drone strike that hit civilians in the area.

The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025, following a war that left more than 72,000 Palestinians dead and over 172,000 injured, most of them women and children.

On April 14, the Gaza government media office said in a statement that Israel had committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, including killings, arrests, blockade measures and starvation policies.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the continued violations have resulted in the deaths of 972 Palestinians and injuries to 2,235 others.







