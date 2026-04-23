Turkish national among 10 killed in Pakistan mining project attack

A group of militants killed at least 10 people -- including a Turkish national -- at a copper and gold mining project in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday, the latest violence in a region facing an armed separatist movement.

About 40 militants on motorcycles and other vehicles stormed the mining project site of Pakistani company National Resources Private Limited (NRL) in the Darigwan area of Chagai district on Wednesday.

"At least 10 people were killed in the incident, including a Turkish national, six workers, and three guards," a local administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Turk and three guards were killed in an explosion when a fuel tanker at the mine exploded during the attack, the local official said.

"The militants also abducted one Turkish national during the attack," he said.

A police official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the details of the attack to AFP. He said eight people were wounded.

The company acknowledged the attack late Wednesday, saying security forces responded "promptly and have secured the area". It did not provide details on casualties.

The dead and wounded were taken to a government hospital in nearby Dalbandin, AFP journalists saw.

One man's feet and left arm were bandaged, his clothes ripped and blackened.

The local official said a Turkish national and two South Africans were "safely evacuated" from the attack site.

- Separatist movement -

No group claimed responsibility, but local ethnic separatist groups have intensified their attacks in the region in recent years, including on mining projects.

Pakistan's poorest province and largest by landmass, Balochistan lags behind the rest of the country in almost every index, including education, employment and economic development.

Baloch separatists accuse Pakistan's government of exploiting the province's natural gas and abundant mineral resources without benefiting the local population.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the province's most active armed separatist group, in February launched a string of coordinated attacks across the region that killed more than 190 people.

Separatists have in the past killed workers based on their ethnicity, targeting ethnic Punjabis and Sindhis and accusing them of being outsiders to the province.

In its statement, NRL said that 90 percent of its workforce consisted of local workers.