Russia condemns killing of Lebanese journalist in Israeli drone attack

Russia on Thursday condemned the killing of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in what it described as a targeted Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to a statement by the Russian Embassy to Lebanon.

"On April 22, as a result of an Israeli drone strike in the settlement of Tyre in the south of the republic, journalist Amal Khalil of the well-known Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar was killed, and her colleague Zeinab Faraj was wounded. All circumstances of the incident indicate that the attack was targeted," the embassy said.

"We strongly condemn this unlawful act against journalists. Media workers are protected under international law and must not become targets in armed conflicts. What happened looks particularly cynical in the context of the ceasefire regime currently in effect in Lebanon," it said.

Khalil was killed on Wednesday while on duty in an Israeli strike in Tyre, the Red Cross said.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli forces besieged Khalil and Faraj and prevented the Red Cross and the Lebanese army from reaching them.

Faraj was later rescued with injuries and transferred to a hospital, where she underwent head surgery. She also reportedly suffered a fractured leg and remains in stable condition.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and over 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, following the escalation linked to the Iran war, according to official figures.

Attacks have continued despite a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 16.