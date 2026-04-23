Pakistani interior minister expects progress from Iran to ease tensions

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Thursday that he expects progress from Iran in efforts to reduce tensions.

Naqvi's remarks came at a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad, the Interior Ministry said on the US social media platform X.

The two sides discussed the regional situation and the diplomatic efforts being carried out for the much-awaited second round of Islamabad talks.

US President Donald Trump's extension of the ceasefire is "a welcome development," toward reducing tensions, Naqvi said.

"We also hope for progress from Iran's side," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, are making all-out efforts to reach a lasting solution, he further said.

"We hope that all parties will give diplomacy and a peaceful solution a chance," Naqvi added.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28 on the pretext of removing threats and destroying its nuclear program. Tehran responded with missiles and drones targeting Israel and regional countries hosting US assets, and blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil and LNG shipping.

Pakistan brokered the truce on April 8, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11 attended by senior delegations from both sides, but no agreement was reached. Another round of talks is expected this week, also in the Pakistani capital.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal," following a request by Pakistani officials.

Trump on Wednesday claimed Pakistan-mediated talks with Iran were "possible within 36-72 hours."