Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss US-Iran talks in phone call

The Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers on Wednesday discussed US-Iran talks over the phone, diplomatic sources in Türkiye said.

Hakan Fidan and Ishaq Dar reviewed the current state of the talks and exchanged information on efforts by Türkiye and Pakistan aimed at helping the parties reach an agreement, the sources added.

The second round of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, initially expected over the weekend, has been delayed. The first round was also held in the Pakistani capital on April 11, but ended without an agreement.

A two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8 was extended on Tuesday night until Iran proposes a new plan to permanently end the war that began on Feb. 28.





