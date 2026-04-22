‘Testing nerves’: Pakistan accelerates diplomatic efforts to return US, Iran to negotiating table

Pakistan has accelerated its diplomatic efforts to seek a "breakthrough" to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table, multiple Pakistani sources familiar with the developments told Anadolu on Wednesday.

The intense back-door diplomacy comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a unilateral extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran just hours before the deadline was set to expire.

"Renewed efforts are on to persuade Trump to end the blockade of Iranian ports, which is its (Tehran) prime condition for resumption of talks," a source said, adding Pakistan's top leadership is involved in the diplomatic efforts.

The US has insisted Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and wants a solution to Tehran's enriched uranium.

However, sources insisted that "no definitive timeframe" could be given on when the next round of talks would take place and said that "both sides are testing each other's nerves."

Trump on Wednesday claimed Pakistan-mediated talks with Iran were "possible within 36-72 hours."

Sources admitted the process to unfold the logjam is "tougher" than the first time when Islamabad brokered the ceasefire and brought the two sides face-to-face on April 11 and 12.

They added that Pakistan was in "constant" contact with regional nations seeking their "influence" to persuade Iran to come back to the table.

Islamabad was prepared for a second round of talks this week but Tehran demanded the US lift the blockade of Iranian ports despite the US deciding to send Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan.

Another Pakistani government official confirmed to Anadolu that the "advanced" US team that landed in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of the possible second round of talks is still in the capital.

The talks have not taken place and yet "there is no order for them from Washington to return," officials said.

Several US planes loaded with officials and equipment landed in Islamabad over the weekend but officials from Iran failed to return to the Pakistani capital.

Pakistani authorities have, however, continued high-level security measures in the capital as roads leading to the capital's "Red Zone" that houses important government and private buildings, including a five-star hotel, where the first round of talks between Washington and Tehran took place, remain closed to general traffic.

All the educational institutions and hostels in Islamabad and the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi have also remained closed since last week.

Public transport, including metro bus services also remains suspended.

CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURES



Trump, according to the sources, believes that he can "twist Iran's arm" through a naval blockade of Tehran's port to hold the second round of talks from a "commanding position."

"Despite the highly complex nature of the issue, Pakistan is highly hopeful for a breakthrough as both sides acknowledge that war is not a solution to the conflict," the sources maintained.

Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan's former ambassador to the US and the UN, reckons that some "confidence-building measures" from both sides, including easing blockades and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz could help create a "conducive" environment for meaningful dialogue.

"If the US releases recently seized Iranian ships, and lifts the blockade of Tehran's ports while maintaining its military presence around the Strait of Hormuz, whereas, the Islamic Republic (of Iran), in return, fully opens the strait allowing all kinds of commercial traffic, it can be a common ground to bring the two sides to the table," Khan told Anadolu.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal," following a request by Pakistani officials.

Washington demands the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been lying nearly closed since the US and Israel initiated their attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran declared the strait open last week but closed it a day later after Trump announced that the blockade of Iranian ports would continue, and on Sunday, the American forces detained one Iranian cargo ship after they had opened fire and boarded it.