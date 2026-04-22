Iran’s military says its forces are ‘ready and on the trigger’ if US attacks

Iran's military said early Wednesday that it would immediately strike pre-designated targets if the US launches any new attack on the country, according to state television.

The warning came in remarks by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, following what he described as repeated threats by US President Donald Trump and American military commanders.

"Our capable and powerful forces have long been in a state of 100% readiness and are ready and on the trigger," Zolfaghari said.

He added that in the event of "aggression and any action against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iranian forces would "immediately and powerfully attack pre-determined targets."

The statement came after Trump said Tuesday that the United States would extend its ceasefire with Iran following a request from Pakistani officials and that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place.

Trump said he directed the US military to maintain the blockade and extend the ceasefire until Tehran submits what he called a "unified proposal."