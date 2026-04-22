Kremlin says it hopes US envoys will continue visits to Russia

The Kremlin said Wednesday it hopes US envoys will continue visiting Moscow as negotiations aimed at a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war continue.

"We hope that these trips will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, responding to reports of a possible visit by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"We can't say exactly when it will be (taking place) right now, but as soon as we decide, we'll let you know," he added.

Peskov's remarks followed a report by The New York Times suggesting that Russia-Ukraine peace talks have continued behind the scenes in recent weeks, despite Witkoff and Kushner's focus on the Iran war.

The report also recalled comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, saying the two envoys are planning a visit to Ukraine, while noting that the US side "still waiting for enough progress to warrant such a trip and that they intended to make another visit to Russia as well," citing a person familiar with the talks.

Witkoff and Kushner have made multiple visits to Moscow, most recently in January alongside White House senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum.