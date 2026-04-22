Iran says it intercepted 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces intercepted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday over alleged violations.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the vessels -- identified as MSC Francesca, which it described as "linked to Israel," and Epaminodes -- were stopped for repeated violations, including operating without authorization and allegedly tampering with navigation systems.

The force said the vessels were attempting to exit the strait "covertly" and were intercepted based on intelligence monitoring.

According to the statement, both vessels have been transferred to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of their cargo and documentation.

The IRGC Navy said it continues to monitor maritime traffic in the waterway and warned that any actions violating Iran's navigation rules or threatening maritime security would be met with "decisive and legal action."

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Wednesday a cargo ship came under gunfire near Iran's coast in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second such reported incident that day.

The agency said a vessel was fired upon approximately 8 nautical miles west of Iran's coast and later stopped, though no damage or casualties were reported.

In another incident, a container ship reported being approached by a gunboat linked to the IRGC near the strait.

UKMTO said it has received dozens of reports of attacks and suspicious activities affecting vessels in the region since late February.

Tensions have remained high since the outbreak of war between Iran, the United States and Israel on February 28.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8, and the US and Iran held rare direct talks in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on April 11-12, but the talks ended without an agreement.

Iran briefly eased restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz before re-imposing control amid continued disputes over maritime security and sanctions enforcement.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, a day before the truce was to expire.



