Pentagon claims clearing Strait of Hormuz mines could take 6 months: Report

Clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz could take up to six months and is unlikely to begin until the US war with Iran formally concludes, the Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing officials familiar with a classified Pentagon briefing to Congress.

Lawmakers were told Iran may have placed 20 or more mines in and around the waterway, with some deployed remotely using GPS technology, making detection significantly more difficult, the Post reported.

The assessment frustrated Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as it signals that the conflict's economic toll, including elevated oil and gasoline prices, could extend well into the year.

The debate about mines in the Strait of Hormuz is not new. US President Donald Trump suggested Iran had removed or was removing the mines, and that most Iranian "mine droppers" had been destroyed in US strikes. Iran has denied placing mines in the waterway, calling the allegations American propaganda, though Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. has issued safe passage maps in the area.

Reports of Iranian mine-laying in the strait first emerged in early March, with US officials subsequently suggesting that small boats had been used for deployment after larger vessels were sunk.

The Pentagon did not respond to the Post's questions, US Central Command declined to comment and the White House referred inquiries to the Pentagon.