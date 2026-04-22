French president confirms death of 2nd soldier after UNIFIL attack in Lebanon

France confirmed Wednesday the death of a second soldier following an attack in southern Lebanon targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"Anicet Girardin has died this morning as a result of his injuries. He died for France," President Emmanuel Macron said in a message published on US social media company X.

The soldier had been evacuated to France for treatment after being wounded in the same attack that killed Adjutant Florian Montorio and injured two other French personnel.

President Joseph Aoun was informed of the death of the soldier who had been among those wounded in a shooting that targeted a French UNIFIL patrol in the town of Ghandoorieh in southern Lebanon days ago, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun renewed his condemnation of the shooting, reiterating his condolences to France and the UNIFIL command.

He said the fallen soldier "joined, along with his comrade, a convoy of international forces' martyrs who watered the land of the south with their blood, alongside a group of martyrs from the Lebanese army and other Lebanese security forces."

According to the French Ministry of Armed Forces, the patrol came under fire on April 18 in southern Lebanon during an incident involving an armed group.

Girardin was repatriated to France on April 21 but later died of his injuries, the ministry said.

The incident occurred during a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon, where French troops are part of the United Nations mission.





















