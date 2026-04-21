Pakistan receives final tranche of Saudi Arabia’s $3B deposit

Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday said it received the final tranche of Saudi Arabia's $3 billion financial support package aimed at strengthening the country's foreign exchange reserves.

In a statement on US social media platform X, the State Bank of Pakistan said the $1 billion funds were transferred on April 20 by Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry.

"This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026," the brief statement added.

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the new funding comes in addition to Riyadh's decision to roll over an existing $5 billion deposit for a longer period, providing further financial stability to Pakistan.

Pakistan repaid $2.4 billion to the United Arab Emirates last week, meeting its debt obligations, while another $1 billion is expected to be settled within this month.

Anadolu earlier reported that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are expected to provide a combined $5 billion in assistance to help Islamabad ease pressure on reserves and meet external payments by June.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves remain under strain due to rising import costs, and officials have warned they could decline further without fresh inflows.

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves stand at $20.5 billion, including $15 billion held by the central bank and $5.44 billion with commercial banks.





