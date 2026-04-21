CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT TO VISIT CAMBODIA, THAILAND, AS BORDER TRUCE HOLDS

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a five-day official visit to Southeast Asia on Wednesday, traveling to Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The trip, scheduled from April 22 to 26, will include participation in the first "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism between foreign and defense ministers of China and Cambodia.

Wang will attend the meeting alongside Defense Minister Dong Jun, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Thailand and Cambodia reached a truce in December, following nearly 20 days of clashes along their disputed border, which left dozens dead and displaced thousands.

In Myanmar, Wang is expected to hold talks with senior officials, including the country's leadership. He is also likely to meet Min Aung Hlaing, who recently became president after securing a parliamentary majority.



