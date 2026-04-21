Displaying ‘Star of David’ atop Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque ‘dangerous precedent’: Director

The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron warned Tuesday that displaying the Star of David atop the site represents a "dangerous precedent" amid escalating Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mutaz Abu Sneineh said Israeli authorities illuminated the Jewish symbol on the roof of the mosque, calling it part of accelerated steps to impose a new reality at the site.

He said the mosque has seen "repeated and systematic violations at an increasing pace," including raising Israeli flags and placing Jewish religious symbols, such as the Star of David, which is lit at night.

"These actions reflect attempts to Judaize the site and turn it into a synagogue," Abu Sneineh said.

"These measures are carried out without regard for the sanctity of the site or the sentiments of Muslims," he added, saying they are part of broader Israeli violations that include allowing occupiers to enter and tamper with facilities.

Among the most serious violations, he cited "encroachment on the shrine of Prophet Jacob," where the covering was replaced with one bearing Hebrew and biblical inscriptions.

Israeli authorities claim such steps are part of renovation work, but Abu Sneineh said they aim to change the religious and historical character of the site, pointing to ongoing painting and maintenance work in parts of the compound.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the remarks.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, located in Hebron's Old City, has long been subject to tight restrictions and a division of access between Muslims and Jews, with Palestinians calling for preserving its historical and legal status.

Israel divided the site in 1994, allocating 63% for Jews and 37% for Muslims after an occupier attack killed 29 Palestinian worshippers.

Violence has escalated across the West Bank since October 2023, with at least 1,150 Palestinians killed, about 11,750 injured and nearly 22,000 detained.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.