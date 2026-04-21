Kazakh, Mongolian presidents hold talks in Astana

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Mongolia held talks Tuesday in a restricted format, where the two sides vowed to boost bilateral ties.

The talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh were held in the Kazakh capital Astana.

According to Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda, Tokayev expressed confidence that Khurelsukh's official visit would give "new impetus" to bilateral relations.

Tokayev praised his counterpart's "personal contribution" to advancing ties, saying Mongolia is undergoing significant positive changes.

"Thanks to your tireless work, Mongolia is undergoing significant positive transformations," he said, noting the country's economy grew by 6.8%.

In response, Khurelsukh said he was pleased to visit Kazakhstan, noting it was his first trip in 20 years.

He added that Tokayev's visit to Mongolia in 2024 elevated relations to a strategic partnership, it added.

"This event will undoubtedly be etched in gold letters in the history of our bilateral cooperation," he said.

Mongolia's presidential press service said the two sides are expected to sign intergovernmental and interagency agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral ties.

Bilateral trade exceeded $58 million last year, up 7.2% year-on-year, according to the statement.

Mongolia exports food products, horse meat, wool, cashmere goods, carpets and vehicles to Kazakhstan, while importing flour products, confectionery, fruit, rice, tobacco and cognac.





