Qatar backs extension of US-Iran truce if no deal reached in Islamabad talks

Qatar said Tuesday it supports extending the ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran if Pakistan-mediated talks fail to lead to an agreement between the two sides.

"We support extending the ceasefire until a peaceful solution is achieved," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said during a news conference in Doha.

"Return to hostilities is in no one's interest and would choke the global economy," he warned.

The spokesman expressed Qatar's support for the Pakistani mediation efforts, noting that Qatar is in contact with multiple parties and is closely monitoring the situation.

He denied that the Gulf countries are excluded from current regional developments.

The ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz has made the crisis global, Ansari said.

"We are working with all partners to restore the strait to its previous state."

The spokesman also urged Tehran "to engage in communication for a peaceful resolution," urging a return to the negotiating table.

On March 2, Tehran announced restrictions on navigation in the strait—vital for oil and gas exports—days after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Pakistan hosted talks between the US and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time.

Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway, though uncertainty remains.

US President Donald Trump says it is "highly unlikely" that he will extend the ceasefire, adding that the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked until a deal is reached.

















