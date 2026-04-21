France to extend fuel relief measures into May

France will extend its fuel price relief measures into May amid rising costs linked to the Middle East tensions, Economy Minister Roland Lescure said Tuesday.

"We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May," Lescure told broadcaster RTL.

The economy minister said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to make further announcements "later in the day" regarding the additional measures.

Lecornu said Friday that the government was putting together a new support package for May targeting sectors most affected by rising fuel prices, such as farmers, fishermen and road transport operators.

The government has already announced €130 million (nearly $140 million) in support spending to address the fuel price surge, including €70 million for transporters, fishermen and farmers, and €60 million for energy vouchers.

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, Lescure said there has been a €3.6-billion increase in debt costs driven by higher interest rates.

In this context, the government has also slightly revised down its 2026 growth forecast from 1% to 0.9%, he added.

The government may also announce additional savings measures ranging between €4 billion and €6 billion during an upcoming public finance meeting.



