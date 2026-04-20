Death toll rises to 7 following shooting in Ukraine’s capital

People stand behind police officers outside a supermarket following a shooting in Kyiv on April 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Another person injured in Saturday's shooting in Ukraine's capital has died in the hospital, raising the death toll to seven, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, he said seven injured people remain in the hospitals.

On Saturday, local authorities reported that six people were killed and 14 others injured after a shooting on a street and in a supermarket in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter, whom he described as a "native of Moscow," opened fire before barricading himself in the supermarket and holding hostages, after which police stormed the premises, shooting him dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X that the shooter was born in Russia and had long resided in the Donets region, adding that he had previously been prosecuted for criminal offenses. "All available information about him and the motives behind his actions is being thoroughly investigated. Every detail must be verified."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Security Service said that it was investigating the incident as a "terrorist act."