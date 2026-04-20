Azerbaijan, Thailand adopt declaration on promoting social development in Asia-Pacific

Azerbaijan and Thailand on Monday adopted the Baku-Bangkok Declaration on promoting social development in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable progress.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific held in Bangkok, according to a statement from Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission.

At the opening session, Bayramov delivered a message from President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing the need to strengthen regional cooperation to address common challenges and ensure that development benefits all segments of society, said the statement.

He said that Baku continues to play an active role in multilateral diplomacy and remains committed to deepening its engagement with the Asia-Pacific region in support of common development goals.

Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan's key policy priorities, including inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation, it said.

He outlined the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for Eurasian connectivity.

"In the current geopolitical environment, the importance of the Middle Corridor is increasing. The Zangezur Corridor will further enhance regional connectivity by connecting Asia with Europe," Aliyev said in the message, separately published by the presidential press service.

The session brought together senior representatives from member states, international organizations, and UN partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equity and sustainable development across the region.





