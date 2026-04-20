Kremlin says it hopes Iran talks continue for the good of the Gulf and global economy

The Kremlin said on Monday it hopes negotiations involving Iran will continue in ⁠order to avoid ⁠negative consequences for the region and the global economy, adding that while ⁠Russia is not acting as a mediator it is ready to assist if needed.

"We can see that the situation in the Gulf remains fragile and unpredictable. We hope that ⁠the ⁠negotiation process will continue and that we will be able to avoid a further escalation towards a military scenario," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said ⁠Russia was not acting as a mediator in talks on Iran but stood ready to help if requested.

"Russia is not currently a ⁠mediator ‌in ‌the negotiation process, but we ⁠are ready ‌to provide any assistance to facilitate a peaceful ⁠resolution and help ⁠reach an agreement," Peskov said.



























