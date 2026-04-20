Iran warns security of Strait of Hormuz can’t be assured if country’s oil exports restricted

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned early Monday that security in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed if Iran's oil exports remain restricted.

"No one can restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref said on the US social media company X's platform.

"The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free," he added.

Aref said the world faces a choice between "a free oil market for all" or "significant costs for everyone."

He also said that stability in global fuel prices depends on "a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies."

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, which retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The US-Israeli operations killed more than 3,300 people before Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8 mediated by Pakistan.

The two sides are preparing for a second round of talks in Islamabad on Tuesday after a round on April 11-12 ended without an agreement.

The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.