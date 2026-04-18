Western Balkans leaders call for trust, connectivity to secure lasting peace

Officials from the Western Balkans on Saturday called for stronger regional cooperation, trust and economic connectivity as key pillars for lasting peace, warning of political stagnation, brain drain and persistent tensions.

Speaking at a panel titled "Harvesting Peace in the Balkans: Dialogue, Business and Connectivity" at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, regional leaders said stability requires more than the absence of conflict, urging concrete action to build sustainable peace.

Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic highlighted the interdependence of trust, leadership and implementation, saying sustainable peace and prosperity in the region depend on all three elements.

"If there is no trust, there can be no implementation. If there is no leadership, there can be no trust. And without implementation, there can be no prosperity," he said.

He stressed that Montenegro approaches regional stability through three key pillars: strengthening good neighborly relations, advancing regional cooperation initiatives, and maintaining a clear path toward European Union integration.

Albania's Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha said trust remains essential, stressing that dialogue must produce tangible outcomes.

"Nothing will get done in the Balkans without trust," he said, adding that the region must move from "a geography of neighbors to a club of partners," with agreements delivering lasting results.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic sharply criticized political elites, warning that nationalism and historical narratives continue to dominate public discourse.

"We need brave leaders, but we don't have them," he said, calling for a new generation of leadership capable of overcoming divisions rooted in the past.

Konakovic also warned that continued political tensions and war rhetoric risk undermining economic prospects.

"We must stop threatening conflict, because that will not attract investors," he said, pointing to mass emigration and lack of reforms as key regional challenges.

He added that the European Union has a "reasonable fear" regarding the use of veto powers by Western Balkan countries, urging the region to demonstrate political maturity and readiness for membership.

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca emphasized security as the foundation for cooperation, warning of hybrid threats and geopolitical spillover from the war in Ukraine.

"When security is threatened, nothing else can move forward," he said.

Konjufca also outlined Kosovo's regional relations, describing ties with Albania as "excellent," with North Macedonia as "very good," Montenegro as "good," Bosnia and Herzegovina as "not easy," and Serbia as "very complicated and difficult."

Serbia's Foreign Minister Marko Duric stressed the importance of regional stability and dialogue, while calling for a shift away from divisive narratives.

"Our region, known for the term 'Balkanization,' should replace that concept with cooperation," he said, adding that countries should focus on solving problems rather than deepening division. "We are first and foremost interested in solving problems, not in winning arguments," he added, calling for responsible political messaging and caution against raising tensions in public discourse.

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski and Croatia's State Secretary Frano Matusic highlighted the role of infrastructure and economic integration in strengthening ties and advancing EU prospects.

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay underlined Ankara's support for regional dialogue, stressing the urgency of acting on current opportunities in the Balkans.

"The best time was 20 years ago, the second is now -- but for the Balkans, this is the right time," he said, highlighting the need to accelerate cooperation, connectivity and inclusive regional initiatives.

2nd round: Major challenges, solutions

During a second round of discussions, the participants addressed whether the region can take ownership of major challenges and deliver solutions.

Konakovic said Balkan leaders face a clear choice between cooperation and stagnation, warning that failure to act would accelerate emigration and economic decline.

"We can fix problems together, or stay trapped in the past -- and people will continue to leave," he said, stressing that regional cooperation and EU integration present a critical opportunity.

He added that the region must act jointly to attract foreign investment, noting that fragmented markets remain a key obstacle despite strong economic potential.

Responding, Duric said Serbia remains committed to stability and dialogue, but cautioned against public rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

"We should solve issues through dialogue, not by raising tensions in front of our publics," he said, adding that disagreements should be handled through diplomatic channels.

Duric also stressed the importance of mutual respect and moving beyond competing victim narratives, saying countries in the region must focus on the future rather than past conflicts.

Participants agreed that connectivity -- from energy and transport to business and people-to-people exchanges -- remains key to building trust and economic growth.

Despite ongoing political differences, officials reiterated that European Union integration remains a shared strategic goal, with calls for accelerated reforms and stronger regional cooperation.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Türkiye, brings together global leaders and policymakers to address geopolitical, economic and security challenges in an increasingly uncertain world.





