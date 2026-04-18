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News World U.S. President Trump says Iran cannot 'blackmail us' with Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Trump says Iran cannot 'blackmail us' with Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed. "We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us," Trump said at a White House event.

AFP WORLD
Published April 18,2026
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U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN CANNOT BLACKMAIL US WITH STRAIT OF HORMUZ

US President Donald Trump said he is not letting Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz put him under pressure, as Tehran reimposed a blockade of the key waterway after Trump refused to remove the one he put in place.

Tehran has been acting this way for years and "they can't blackmail us," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

Trump stressed that both sides were still negotiating.

"We're talking to them, and you know, we're taking a tough stand," he said, adding that "we'll have some information by the end of the day."

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of oil tankers and merchant ships.

Less than 24 hours later, the headquarters of Iran's armed forces reversed this. The continuing US blockade of Iranian ports was cited as the reason.

Since the reversal, 23 ships have changed course or turned back on the instructions of US Central Command (CENTCOM), it said on X. The US naval blockade is directed at ships with an Iranian port as their point of departure or destination.