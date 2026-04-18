French soldier killed in attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that one French soldier was killed and three others were wounded in an attack in southern Lebanon targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In a post on the US social media platform X, Macron said: "Sergeant Major Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment in Montauban was killed this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack against UNIFIL."

He said three others were wounded and evacuated.

"The nation bows in respect and expresses its support to the families of our soldiers and to all our military personnel committed to peace in Lebanon," Macron said.

According to the president: "Everything suggests that Hezbollah is responsible for this attack."

Macron said France is demanding that Lebanese authorities "immediately arrest those responsible and take responsibility alongside UNIFIL."