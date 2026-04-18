IDF: Hezbollah repeatedly violated Lebanon ceasefire

Israel's army said on Saturday that it had identified Hezbollah militants violating the ceasefire several times by approaching Israeli soldiers south of the demarcation line and that the army conducted "precise strikes" against them.



The "terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted on its Telegram channel, saying they posted "an immediate threat" to IDF forces.



The IDF said it used artillery fire to support its ground troops in the area, hitting Hezbollah sites "in response to the threats."



The Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera and Hezbollah's Al-Manar channel reported Israeli artillery shelling of several locations in southern Lebanon. There were initially no reports of casualties during the day.



None of the information can be independently verified.



The 10-day ceasefire that went into effect on Friday is between Lebanon and Israel.



Hezbollah - which Israel has insisted is its target in Lebanon and not the Lebanese people - said any ceasefire in Lebanon "must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement."



Israeli soldiers remain stationed in southern Lebanon calling the area a "security zone" designed to protect northern Israel from Hezbollah attacks. Displaced residents are currently unable to return to the area.



Israel also said all houses in border villages in southern Lebanon were to be destroyed. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz justified this highly controversial plan by saying Hezbollah was using the buildings.

