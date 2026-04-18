UN says two drivers for UNICEF killed by Israel in Gaza

Two drivers contracted by the UN children's agency UNICEF in the Gaza Strip were killed by Israeli fire there on Friday - despite there being a ceasefire in place, the agency said.



"UNICEF is outraged by the killing," the agency said in a statement. It noted that the two were trying to provide clean water to the populace at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza.



Two others were injured, UNICEF said.



The water filling station is "currently the only operational truck filling point" for the water supply line serving Gaza City, it said. There had been no changes whatsoever to procedures during the routine operation.



The UN children's agency called on Israel to investigate the incident. Humanitarian workers, providers of vital services and civilian infrastructure must never be targets of attacks, the organization warned.



Israel's army said in response to an inquiry that it was examining the allegations.

