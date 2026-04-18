Iran reverses decision to reopen Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

Iran is reversing its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing the continued US blockade of its ports, the armed forces headquarters said on Saturday, as reported by the Fars news agency.



"Control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces," said a spokesman for Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command structure of Iran's military.



The spokesman said Iran had previously agreed "with good intentions" to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the strait.



"But unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated breaches of trust that are part of their track record, continue to engage in piracy and maritime theft under the so-called title of blockade," he said, according to Fars.



After weeks of a near-complete blockade of the key shipping route, the leadership in Tehran on Friday said that oil tankers and commercial vessels could again pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire.



US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, but said the United States would maintain its own naval blockade, which applies only to ships coming to and from Iran, until "our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."