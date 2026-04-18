South African protest supports Cuba over US oil embargo

A demonstration was held Friday in South Africa in support of Cuba following a US oil embargo targeting the island nation.

A report by state broadcaster SABC said hundreds gathered outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg for a rally organized by the ruling coalition's largest partner, the African National Congress (ANC), along with political parties, trade unions and civil society organizations.

The protest coincided with the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, during which Cuban exiles, backed by the US, attempted to overthrow Fidel Castro.

Demonstrators condemned Washington's oil restrictions on Cuba and expressed solidarity with the Cuban people.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane said Cuba, as a sovereign nation, should be able to determine its policies without being subjected to US coercion.

Mokonyane warned that the oil embargo could lead to deaths in Cuba due to hunger or related causes, and demanded that the blockade be lifted.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 30, imposing tariffs on all goods imported from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba.

The White House said it was aimed at protecting US national security and foreign policy interests against Cuba's "harmful actions and policies."

Trump announced Feb. 1 that talks had begun with Cuban authorities on regulating oil supply, a claim denied by Havana.

The Cuban government has since activated an emergency package to sustain operations amid disruptions in external oil supplies.

Trump on Friday said a "new dawn" is coming in Cuba, arguing that American "strength" would soon deliver change to the island nation after 70 years.