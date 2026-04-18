Rutte says he does not see US leaving NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has rejected speculation about a possible US withdrawal from the defence alliance, telling the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper that he did not see the United States leaving NATO.



He also said US nuclear protection for Europe was not in question, describing the US nuclear umbrella as the ultimate guarantee of security in Europe and saying he believed this would remain the case.



In recent weeks, remarks by US President Donald Trump had fuelled fears that the US could leave the alliance.



Trump had criticized what he saw as insufficient support from NATO partners for the war against Iran.



The US Senate would have to approve a NATO withdrawal by a two-thirds majority, which is considered highly unlikely.



Rutte met Trump at the White House last week and said afterwards that Trump had been "clearly disappointed" with several member states of the trans-Atlantic alliance.



Points of contention included the use of military bases and a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump repeatedly singled out Spain, France and the United Kingdom.



Rutte told the newspaper he understood Trump's frustration. He urged Europe to strengthen its defence industry, describing this as crucial to maintaining deterrence and defence.

