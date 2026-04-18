Israel army says soldier killed in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Saturday that a soldier was killed the day before in southern Lebanon, where a ceasefire came into effect earlier this week.

Command Sergeant Barak Kalfon, 48, died after being wounded on Friday in an incident that also injured three other soldiers, the military said.

The military did not provide other details.

Israeli news site Ynet said the incident occurred during an operation to clear structures in southern Lebanon, about 3.5 kilometres (two miles) from the border.

Kalfon was among the first to enter a booby-trapped building, which then exploded, the report said.

He received emergency medical treatment but was later declared dead.

His death brings the military's losses in the six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah to 14, according to an AFP tally based on military figures.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at midnight on Thursday.









