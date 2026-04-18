Turkish foreign minister meets with his Russian counterpart in Antalya

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held the meeting on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

No further details were as yet provided about the meeting.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."