‘American side talks a lot’: Iran says US remarks ‘confusing, contradictory’

A senior Iranian diplomat on Saturday criticized what he described as inconsistent messaging from Washington, saying US statements often sow confusion and must be judged by the American public.

"You know, (the) American side tweets a lot, talks a lot, sometimes confusing sometimes, you know, contradictory. In the same statement, he (President Donald Trump) said other things as well," Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran would not interpret the intent behind the remarks, instead leaving that to the US public.

"So I don't want to judge what he means. (The) American people should decide whether his statements are consistent or in accordance with international law or not," he said.

For months, Iran and the US have been engaged in high-stakes negotiations, and for most of the last several weeks, in armed conflict, with social media messages by top leaders making headlines and weighing large on the talks.

Khatibzadeh's comments came during day two of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which bring together global officials and diplomats to address regional tensions and international cooperation.