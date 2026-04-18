FRANCES BARDELLA CALLS TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST POLICY ‘ERRATIC’

French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella on Saturday described US President Donald Trump's objectives in the Middle East as "totally erratic."

Speaking to reporters, Bardella said it was difficult to identify consistency in Trump's actions.

"The truths of Monday are not necessarily the truths of Tuesday, which are themselves contradicted on Wednesday," he said.

Bardella said France's priority is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of its citizens and partners in the region.

He highlighted the United Arab Emirates, which has defense ties with France, as well as Lebanon, which he described as a "friend" of France.

Bardella also voiced concern about the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

"I am extremely worried" about the country becoming trapped in population displacement, he said.

"The role of France is to work not only for peace, but for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

"What is certain is that France derives no benefit from this American intervention," he said, warning that it could instead trigger an energy crisis and increase pressure on household purchasing power.