Erdoğan receives Iraqi Kurdish regional leader on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in southern Türkiye.

The meeting was held at the hotel where Erdoğan is staying and was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Erdoğan has been holding a series of bilateral meetings as part of the forum, which brings together world leaders and senior officials in Antalya.

On the second day of the event, he held a working breakfast with members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency -- Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic.

He also met with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

In addition, Erdoğan held talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Anadolu is the forum's global communications partner.









