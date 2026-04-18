Colombian president claims CIA has ‘concrete information’ on plot

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claimed Friday that the CIA has "concrete information" about a possible assassination plot targeting his party's candidate in presidential elections set for next month, with competing candidates also warning of plots against them.

"CIA already has real and concrete data regarding a possible attack against candidate Ivan Cepeda. Threats circulate everywhere in Colombia, but information about real plans must be neutralized in advance," Petro said on US social media company X.

"I thank President Donald Trump for his support for free elections. Do not forget that the origin of the (2025) assassination of (US conservative activist) Charlie Kirk and the attack against Trump himself came from the same side," he added.

Cepeda, the candidate of the ruling Historic Pact coalition to succeed Petro-who is limited to serving just one term-told reporters he would request a detailed report from authorities.

"I did not turn this into a scandal or raise my voice because I do not want to create fear or panic in the public. Under no circumstances will I abandon my political work. It is out of the question for me to withdraw from the campaign," Cepeda said.

Colombian media also reported on anonymous death threats on social media targeting opposition candidates Paloma Valencia and Abelardo de la Espriella.

Valencia and de la Espriella accused Petro of ignoring these threats them and said they would continue campaigning.

Last year Miguel Uribe Turbay, seen as a leading right-wing presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, died after being wounded in an armed attack.

Protests following the attack criticized the government for failing to provide adequate security.

The first round in Colombia's presidential election is set for May 31.